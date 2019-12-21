DriveBC is warning that heavy snowfall is expected to continue throughout Saturday on many southern B.C. routes, and is advising motorists to consider alternate travel plans when possible.

The emergency message, posted on DriveBC's website, warns of conditions on Highways 1, 3, 5A, and 97C.

Several major incidents are listed for Highway 1 in both directions, with drivers being warned of potential delays and possible avalanche control between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass.

The Coquihalla Highway, a portion of Highway 5, has re-opened southbound between Hope and Merritt, with road conditions being described as "compact snow" with "slushy and slippery sections."

Road conditions and closures are subject to frequent change, and motorists are being advised to check DriveBC road reports for minute-to-minute updates.

Environment Canada says a steady feed of moisture streaming into the southern Interior is bringing copious amounts of snow to many highway passes, and warned that weather in mountain regions can change suddenly and cause hazardous driving conditions.

On Friday all three major highways linking the Lower Mainland and the B.C. Interior were shut down in some way, with the fresh snow creating conditions so treacherous that drivers were advised to stay home if they could.

Click here for a full list of warnings and road conditions.