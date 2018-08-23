Warning issued about blue-green algae at Prior Lake near Victoria, B.C.

The Capital Regional District is warning visitors to stay out of Prior Lake near Victoria, B.C. after water samples from the lake tested positive for a type of blue-green algae that produces toxins.

The district is warning people to avoid swimming and prevent pets from swimming in and drinking from the lake, located at the north end of Thetis Lake Regional Park.

The district says if water containing these toxins is ingested, it can cause adverse effects in humans, ranging from headaches to abdominal pain.

If dogs ingest the water, it could lead to lethal liver damage.

The algae toxins can be present in the water even if obvious algae blooms aren't visible. The district is warning people to stay out of the lake until the advisory is lifted.

It says there are no signs of blue-green algae at Upper or Lower Thetis Lake.