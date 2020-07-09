Warning expanded for possible COVID-19 exposure at Vancouver strip club
Vancouver Coastal Health says a second person has tested positive after attending No5 Orange
Vancouver Coastal Health is expanding its public notification about possible COVID-19 exposure at the No5 Orange after learning that another person who attended the strip club has tested positive for the disease.
Customers of the Downtown Eastside club are now being told to monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days if they visited on July 1, 3, 4 or 7. An earlier notification, issued Tuesday, was for July 1 only.
"As long as they remain healthy and do not develop symptoms, there is no need to self-isolate and they should continue with their usual daily activities. If you have no symptoms, testing is not recommended because it is not accurate or useful," the updated notice says.
The strip club has been closed while public health officials review its safety plan.
