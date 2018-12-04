Vancouver warming centres open again as temperatures drop

The City of Vancouver is opening its warming centres again Tuesday night as a lifesaving response for people sleeping outside during extreme cold.

Environment Canada said temperatures are expected to dip as low as –4 C along the South Coast by Thursday evening, with highs during the day only climbing to 2 C on Friday.

Vancouver's centres will be open Tuesday at:

Britannia Community Centre — 1739 Venables St. (9 p.m.-8:30 a.m.)

West End Community Centre — 870 Denman St. (11 p.m.-6 a.m.)

Powell Street Getaway — 528 Powell St. (9 p.m.-7 a.m.)

Vancouver Public Library — 350 W. Georgia St. (11 p.m.-7 a.m.)

The city said it might keep the warming centres open for longer if the temperature remains below –5 C or feels like –5 C.

On Monday night, extra shelter and warming centre spaces were opened as temperatures dropped.

Guy Lecuyer, who has lived in Vancouver for 12 years, stayed at the West End centre to get out of the cold.

"If I wasn't staying here, I'd be in the park somewhere underneath the waterfront," said Lecuyer, who also used shelters last winter.

"It's not fun ... but you gotta do what you gotta do."

Guy Lecuyer has lived in Vancouver since 2006. He used the West End warming centre on Monday night as temperatures dropped below freezing. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Hot drinks and snacks are available at the centres and those with their own bedding may choose to sleep for the night.

Anyone looking for shelter space can call 211 to check availability.

Up to 100 people used warming centres on any given night last year, according to the city.

Surrey struggling

Meanwhile, the City of Surrey has so many people sleeping outside that they're being turned away at packed emergency shelters.

Mike Musgrove, who works with Surrey Urban Mission, said hypothermia and frostbite are major concerns at this time of year.

"I found a guy lying on the ground in a parking lot … and he was hypothermic," Musgrove said. "Emergency services had to respond."

Mike Musgrove, who works with Surrey Urban Mission, said so many people in the city are still sleeping rough that they're being turned away at over-capacity emergency shelters. (Jesse Johnston/CBC)

Earlier this year, more than 170 people living in tents along 135A Street — known as the Surrey Strip — were moved into shelters or new temporary housing units that arrived in the city over the summer.

Musgrove said he and other outreach workers are still struggling to get people indoors.

"We have lots of folks still living in the bush, living really rough. It's tough out there. There's no housing coming available. The modulars are full. The shelters are full every night," he said.

Musgrove is asking any places of worship or businesses with extra space to consider opening their doors to the homeless during this stretch of cold weather.