As warm weather persists, some ski resorts in B.C. are opening later — while golf courses are open for longer

With B.C.'s Interior experiencing a warmer than average winter, many golf courses are staying open for longer — while ski hills are opening later than usual.

"At this time of year [it's] unusual to get as many golfers as we've had," Danny Latin, owner of the Mount Paul Golf Course in Kamloops, about 255 kilometres northeast of Vancouver, told CBC News.

Latin says they typically close the course in harsh winter conditions, like high winds and snow. He says he doesn't plan on closing until the first signs of the latter.

"We've had players on Boxing Day before … so that could happen again this year," he said. "It's supposed to be sunny and warm."

Meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau with Environment Canada says while last year's winter was colder than usual, temperatures this winter� are above average.

Charbonneau says places like Kamloops, and Kelowna about 106 kilometres to the southeast, are experiencing one of the warmest Decembers on record.

"We do have a bit of cooler weather … coming in a couple of days leading up to Christmas, but it's looking relatively dry," she said, adding it's unlikely the South Coast and Interior will see a lot of snow.

Avid golfer Mark Wihlidal says he's making the most of the green pastures and enjoying a few rounds at Mount Paul before the holidays.

"One day, it was so frozen that we couldn't get the tees in the ground," Wihlidal said. "One of the fellows had a drill in the car, so we made a hole … and away we went."

For John Savarella, the opportunity to golf is better than sitting around at home.

"I'd rather come out here and get my exercise ... The weather's nice, so it's good for golfing," he said, while preparing to tee off at Mount Paul.

Meanwhile, in B.C.'s southeast, the Kimberley Alpine Resort celebrated its opening day on Dec. 18 — which was later than usual.

"Mother Nature sometimes doesn't give you all that you want ... But we survived it," said winter sports school director Rob Duncan.

He says while only two-thirds of the mountain in the Kimberley, B.C., resort is open — about 96 kilometres west of the border with Alberta — the snow in those areas are in good condition, thanks in part to the resort's snow-making crews.

"It's a good base and now when Mother Nature helps out ... we'll be in really good shape for Christmas hopefully."

Charbonneau says the warm weather may not extend to some areas in the province.

"Warmer than normal doesn't necessarily mean no snow for higher elevations," she said. "I would just remind people that things can change really drastically over those higher elevations.

"So always check the road conditions … and be prepared for winter driving conditions."