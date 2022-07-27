Wanted Idaho man arrested by B.C. RCMP after being on the run for 20 years

A man wanted in Idaho for over two decades for sex crimes was found and arrested by RCMP officers in Creston, B.C.

The fugitive was found after RCMP received a tip on July 13 that a person wanted in the United States was in the southeastern B.C. town, about 50 kilometres northwest from the Eastport-Kingsgate Border with the U.S.

Louis Edward Flood had been wanted since 2001 after he went missing while out on parole. He was featured on the TV show America's Most Wanted in 2011.

Flood was convicted in 1997 for lewd conduct with a child under 16 and sex abuse of a child under 16 in Idaho. He was out on parole after serving three years of his 18-year sentence when he went missing.

According to a news release from Creston RCMP, local Const. Dave Bickle reached out to the United States Marshall Service, Idaho State Corrections and the Idaho State Police based on the information they received about Flood.

"I was contacted immediately after my initial request and they provided me Flood's records from 2001," he stated in the written release. "They outlined how he was not complying with his parole and they provided the warrant for his arrest."

Bickle was able to confirm Flood's identity using a photo from 2000 provided by American law enforcement.

The Canadian constable liaised with Canada Border Services Agency to have a removal warrant issued for Flood's return to the U.S. Flood was remanded by Canada Border Services to Okanagan Correctional Centre on July 21.

Four days later, Flood was sent to the United States where the U.S. Marshall Service Fugitive Transport Unit took custody of him. The RCMP release states that Idaho State officials indicate Flood will be serving the remaining 13 years of his sentence in prison upon his return to the U.S.

"Everyone pulled together to get Louis Flood into custody," said Creston RCMP Cpl. Evan Diachok in the release.