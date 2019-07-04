Wanted high-risk sex offender arrested in Vancouver

Vancouver police have arrested a high-risk sex offender who failed to return to his halfway house in Vancouver on July 2.

Jonathan Cardinal, 29, is a federal sex offender currently serving a long-term supervisory order after two violent sexual assaults in 2010. Corrections Canada had issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest after he failed to return to his halfway house last week.

On Monday, police said two officers saw Cardinal walking on the Downtown Eastside just before midnight on Sunday. A statement said he tried to give the officers a fake name but was arrested.

Police said Cardinal remains in custody.