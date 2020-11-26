2 charged with assault over attack on Walmart clerk who asked customers to wear masks: RCMP

Two people have been charged with assault after an altercation over the wearing of face masks at a Walmart store in Dawson Creek, B.C., in November.

RCMP say a store employee was attacked after asking two customers to wear masks.

A video posted on Facebook that has since been removed claimed to show the incident in the store on Nov. 25.

The video shows a man sitting on someone and punching them repeatedly, while voices in the background say, "Stop, please! This is enough!"

WATCH | Video claiming to show the Nov. 25 attack:

Video shows man repeatedly punching another in alleged anti-mask confrontation in B.C. Walmart CBC News BC Video 0:22 In the video, a man is seen repeatedly punching someone lying underneath him on the floor in a B.C. Walmart. 0:22

Jordan Alex Taylor and Kennedy Jane Pace are now charged with assault, according to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Taylor is also charged with mischief for intentionally damaging the employee's cellphone.

Taylor is scheduled for a first court appearance on Feb. 23.

On Tuesday, Dawson Creek RCMP said Pace was at large, and a warrant had been issued for her arrest.

RCMP say the Walmart employee suffered minor injuries, and didn't require medical care.

In a statement to CBC News in November, a Walmart spokesperson said the incident was "completely unacceptable and deeply troubling."

"Our associates are doing everything they can to support our communities during this pandemic," the statement said.