Investigators seek witnesses to deadly 2017 Surrey stabbing

RCMP are looking for witnesses as officers continue to investigate the death of a man who was fatally stabbed while coming to his wife's defence outside their Surrey, B.C., home more than two years ago.

Walter Rogers, who went by Wally, died in hospital after being stabbed around 2 a.m. PT on July 8, 2017. The Integrated Homicide Investigations Team (IHIT) said Rogers was trying to defend his wife after she got into a fight with a stranger outside their house, in the area of 88 Avenue and 144 Street.

RCMP said Rogers was stabbed in a struggle and died in hospital. A statement said he was known to police, having been involved in the drug trade.

Colin McDougall, a close friend of Rogers, said Rogers was a loyal friend and asked people to look beyond his history with police.

"I'm not going to stand up here and tell you that Wally was an angel. The police were aware of him and those of us in the local community know that he made mistakes. But to those of us who knew Wally the best, he was a really good friend and the type that would give you the shirt off his back," McDougall said Thursday.

"Wally was over 60 years old and was in no way threatening. The man could barely walk. It pains me whenever I think of how Wally's life ended. Regardless of the wrongs we commit in life, no one deserves that."

McDougall spoke at a news conference with IHIT, asking witnesses to come forward.

Officers said one or more suspects left the area in Rogers' green Dodge Caravan, travelling in tandem with a silver sedan. RCMP recovered the van later.

Two men have been identified as people of interest and are believed to have information about Rogers' death.

One is described as white and bald with a medium build. Officers said he was wearing a striped, collared T-shirt with black shorts and dark sandals.

The other is described as white with a slim build. RCMP said he was wearing a black shirt with white graphics and a dark ball cap with a white logo. His left arm was in a sling.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or Crimestoppers to remain anonymous.