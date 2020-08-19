'George Costanza wallet' containing thousands of dollars returned to grateful owner, police say

Police in New Westminster, B.C., say a man and his wallet containing thousands of dollars have been reunited with every bill intact by a "very honest" New Westminster resident.

According to a statement Wednesday, someone walking near Eighth and Carnarvon streets had spotted the wallet with cash inside, picked it up and brought it to the New Westminster Police Department.

"It was a true George Costanza wallet," said Const. Greg Keall. "It had so much cash and cards inside, it didn't fold shut."

$2,290 still intact

The popular cultural reference comes from an TV episode of the 90s sitcom Seinfeld in which the character George carries around a wallet so thick that it interferes with him sitting and makes his back hurt.

In this case, there were $2,290 worth of bills stuffed inside, the statement said.

Police said they were able to get in touch with the owner who disclosed that he had been on his way to the bank to deposit the sum when he lost it.

"We often deal with the negative aspects of human behaviour," Dept. Chief Const. Paul Hyland said.

"It is always great to get a file like this that reminds us how amazing people can be."