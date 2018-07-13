Wake Up Surrey says it feels snubbed from federal meeting on gang crime

Grassroots movement Wake Up Surrey says it's being ignored by the federal government after it did not receive an invitation to meet with representatives who were in Surrey, B.C., to discuss gang violence in the city.

Parliamentary Secretary Mark Holland arrived in Surrey this week to meet with politicians and community members, but Wake Up Surrey didn't get an invitation.

Wake Up Surrey gained prominence after it organized a rally where thousands of people descended on city hall to demand an end to violence in the community. It was largely prompted by the targeted shooting deaths of 16-year-old Jaskarn Jhutty and 17-year-old Jaskaran Bhangal on June 4.

Sixteen-year-old Jaskarn Singh Jhutty and 17-year-old Jaskaran Singh Bhangal, both residents of Surrey, were the victims of homicide. (IHIT)

The group earned praise from Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner who said it had mobilized and galvanized the community.

Sukhi Sandhu, an organizer with Wake Up Surrey, says the group will not be shut out of the public safety discussion happening in its own community.

"This was an intentional, choreographed and orchestrated measure to undermine citizen voices," Sandhu said.

Not a snub

Liberal MP Gordie Hogg, who represents South Surrey-White Rock insists it was not a snub. He says a group of concerned parents asked for and got an audience with Holland.

"We don't want to have anyone feel left out but there wasn't a public opening in saying, 'everybody come speak to us.' It was parents that approached us," Hogg said.

He added he looks forward to meeting with Wake Up Surrey soon.

"I feel badly that they felt they were left out but I'm sure there are a lot of other groups out there that feel the same thing. But it wasn't about being left out. It was about people that approached us."

Sandhu, a well-connected political organizer, says sorry isn't good enough.

"When [will you meet]? At election time, when you need us for fundraisers, for door knocking … Today we're asking for accountability. We're asking for you to be responsible to those citizens."

He says the group is willing to fly to Ottawa to meet with senior Liberal ministers if necessary.

With files from Jesse Johnston