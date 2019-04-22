Swimsuit-clad performers turn Vancouver sidewalk into beach
A playful piece of performance art intended to draw attention to climate change appeared Sunday in downtown Vancouver.
Entitled Waiting for the Beach #rising #sealevels, the piece involved swimsuit-clad people lounging on the sidewalk as though they were on a beach.
Tianna Barton, the creator of the piece, has moved her art project around Metro Vancouver, placing it at locations where she says the sea level is predicted to rise to over the next century.
Sunday's performance — the fourth and final in the series — was set up at Denman and West Georgia streets. Performers sipped champagne, barbecued food and were watched over by a mock life guard.
Benjamin Christensen, a spokesperson for the art piece, said it is not meant as a protest, but rather as thought-provoking endeavour. Standing at the corner of the two streets, Christensen said the location is where the future coastline will be.
"It's trying to poke fun at how we're all aware of climate change issues, but at the same time we feel helpless," said Christensen. "Rather than worry about climate change, we go to the beach, buy some stuff, and try not to worry about the bigger issues.
"We hope it makes people stop and think."
With files from Timothé Matte-Bergeron
