B.C. man convicted of murdering wife in 1994 granted bail

A man convicted of killing his common-law wife almost 25 years ago has been granted bail by a B.C. Supreme Court judge.

Wade Skiffington has proclaimed his innocence in the murder of Wanda Martin in Richmond, B.C., in 1994.

He was found guilty based on a confession to undercover police as part of a so-called Mr. Big operation that began five years after Martin was shot six times.

Justice Michael Tammen said he agreed with defence counsel that Skiffington would have been released on parole four years ago if he hadn't continued to claim his innocence.

Martin's body was found in a friend's apartment along with the couple's unharmed 18-month-old son.

The federal justice minister is reviewing Skiffington's conviction after an appeal by lawyers with Innocence Canada, which is also challenging the credibility of the undercover sting, arguing that police extracted a false confession.