'Sad and angry': parents frustrated as kindergarten lottery leaves closest school out of range

Eli Puterman and his husband Dave had to read the letter from the Vancouver School Board two or three times before accepting its contents and turning in for a restless night.

The letter informed them their four-year-old son, Zev, had not received a kindergarten spot in the school in their catchment area, Crosstown Elementary, located a 15-minute walk from their home.

"We've been yearning for this school ... Every time we drive by here, we've been calling it [Zev's] school," Puterman said.

"We spent the night pretty sad and angry that our lives were not what we expected it to be."

Eli Puterman's son was not able to get into the school of choice in their catchment area. (CBC)

The young family's position is common in Vancouver.

Every year, hundreds of parents in Vancouver face a lottery system for schools in their catchment areas where the number of children exceeds available space.

Rob Schindel, the associate superintendent of school services at VSB, says the board utilizes a draw to be fair to all families.

He says there were about 12 elementary schools — out of 89 elementary schools in the district — that had to go to the draw process this year because of high demand from students in their catchment areas.

"Students with sibling priority are placed first, then the remaining spaces are then filled with in-catchment students," Schindel said.

He says if students don't get into the school in their neighbourhood, the board will ensure they still get a spot at a school in the district, ideally as close to their home as possible.

Former city planner Brent Toderian's son also lost the lottery to get into Crosstown Elementary School. (CBC)

For former city planner Brent Toderian, the policy is "geographically ridiculous."

He said his family purposely moved to their neighbourhood 10 years ago, with the hope that any future kids would be able to attend the yet-to-be-built Crosstown Elementary school across the street on Expo Boulevard.

But his son also lost out in the kindergarten lottery this week.

"We're feeling a sense of remarkable grief today, the grief that the 10 year strategy that led us to make all of our choices has failed because of a random lottery," said Toderian.

"It's the knocking out of the legs of their whole sense of community, the whole definition and strategy for community."

He says he's looking at private schools to stay as close as possible to his home. Lord Strathcona Elementary School on East Pender Street, another VSB school, located a 15-minute walk away, "might be [a] possibility."

"I frequently told council that they would be amazed at how many trips in our city every day are parents trying to get their kids to school in cars, taking up transit capacity, etc. and not just because their school is far away ... but [because] they've had to go to a different school," he said.

The Vancouver School Board says Simon Fraser Elementary on West 15th Avenue is one of several schools in the area facing enrollment pressures. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Schindel says the district wants to acknowledge the parents' predicaments.

He says the board's spending plans put a priority on new schools in rapidly densifying downtown neighbourhoods that are attracting more families. The board has received approval for a Coal Harbour school, but not yet for Olympic Village, where the nearest school — Simon Fraser Elementary on West 15th Avenue — received 104 kindergarten applications for 40 spots in the 2018 school year.

"[New schools] would help with addressing that concern and that frustration," he said.

As for Puterman and his husband, they have yet to tell their son he won't be attending the school they said he would.

"We'll work it out. We won't let him think anything's wrong with it ... It's a sad moment for our family."

