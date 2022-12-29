Vancouver School Board seeks temporary classrooms after elementary school's pipes freeze and burst

The Vancouver School Board (VSB) is scrambling to find desks for over 500 students after flooding at an elementary school has put the building out of commission for a number of months.

School board staff said water pipes at Sir James Douglas Elementary in South Vancouver froze and burst during the recent cold weather, causing extensive flooding.

The VSB says staff are looking for an alternate location for the school's approximately 525 enrolled students.

"The district recognizes this extenuating circumstance is challenging for staff, students and families," a spokesperson wrote in an email to CBC.

"It is our top priority to get the Douglas school community settled into a temporary school location as quickly as possible."

Calling the damage to the school "significant," the school board says the hired restoration company estimates it will take "at least a couple of months" of repair work before students can safely attend classes in the building.

Parents were told about the flooding Tuesday. The board says a delayed start to classes after the winter break is likely.

"We are working as fast as possible, however, there are many complexities to consider," the spokesperson wrote, adding staff are working over the winter break to find a new location.

Kera McArthur, chair of the school's parent advisory committee, was not immediately available for an interview but said families of students have little information so far.

"The PAC is committed to working with our school team to support our children, teachers and staff through this challenging situation," McArthur wrote in an email.

The board says more details will be shared with the school's students, parents and staff as soon as they are available.