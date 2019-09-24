Vancouver school board will allow students to skip class to attend global climate strikes

The Vancouver School Board voted unanimously Monday night to excuse students who want to participate in global climate strikes planned for this Friday.

The motion said students who want to take part will need to have a signed permission note from a parent or guardian. Elementary school students will also need to be accompanied by their parents or a guardian if they want to attend climate action events.

Vancouver School board trustee Allan Wong brought a motion forward Monday night to support students taking part.

"We're basically saying that if we can facilitate by not having exams on that day, anything that we can facilitate in helping that and encouraging teachers at the same time to have field trips and to have classroom discussions around that area," he said.

A global climate strike is planned for this Friday, with students all over the world expected to participate.

In Vancouver, a rally is set to take place in front of city hall.

Wong said his motion was amended to ensure students will not be penalized for missing class to attend the strikes.

The VSB joins the Surrey school district in allowing students to miss class on Friday. The University of British Columbia has left that decision to individual faculty members.