Vancouver School Board reveals proposed back-to-class strategy for September

Students in Vancouver are expected to return to the classroom in September, according to a proposed back-to-school plan released by the Vancouver School Board (VSB).

The plan, which was presented Wednesday during a special meeting of the board of education, will be submitted Friday to the Ministry of Education for final approval. The province is expected to approve all district plans by Aug. 26.

U nder the proposed plan, all students will return to daily in-class instruction within cohort learning groups. District staff have now provided details to parents on how instruction will be delivered to elementary and secondary students, as well as what is expected of staff and students regarding health and safety measures.

According to the VSB, the district's September strategy aligns with Stage 2 of the government's five stage back to school plan, with Stage 1 being the resumption of pre-pandemic routines.

B.C. schools were ordered closed March 17 to help stop the spread of COVID-19. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Elementary school students

Vancouver elementary schools will run full time with students having in-person instruction in learning groups and following the B.C. curriculum as they would normally.

The maximum size of elementary school learning groups is 60.

The students' individual class will be their main learning group, but kids will be allowed to socialize with peers in other learning groups outdoors if physical distancing is possible.

The VSB said all classes will use Microsoft Teams, even with in-person learning, so students and staff can transition smoothly back to at-home learning if need be.

To minimize contacts, some elementary schools will have staggered pick-up and drop-off times. Recess and lunch breaks may also be staggered.

Families with Vancouver elementary school students can expect to hear from their child's school with further details the week of Aug. 24.

Secondary school students

Under the Vancouver School District's proposed plan, older students will also attend class daily.

Learning groups at the secondary level will be up to 120 people and students will take two courses every 10 weeks in a mixed in-class, online format.

A new instruction block, known as flex time, will make up part of secondary students' new daily routine. This flex time could be used for more in-class instruction or remote learning, depending on course selection.

The Vancouver School Board is proposing secondary schools return to a quarterly school year, with two courses studied for a 10-week period through a mix of in-class and online learning. (Vancouver School Board)

In-class courses taken during this flex period will be limited to 15 people to ensure students do not exceed their maximum 120 school contacts.

Up to 30 students will be allowed to be together during flex time, and the VSB says this can be set up in physically-distanced spaces. There will also be dedicated spaces for secondary students to access Wi-Fi and digital devices.

Secondary schools will not have common lunch breaks for students and lockers will not be available.

Health and safety measures

As in June, the VSB plan will restrict entry into all schools to staff and students only. Other visitors can request an appointment through school offices.

There will be enhanced building cleaning, directional signage and reminders to physically distance posted throughout Vancouver schools.

Every student and staff member will be given a face mask and can choose to wear it in the classroom or not.

The masks will be mandatory for secondary students and children in Grades 6 and 7 in common spaces, such as hallways, where physical distancing is not possible.

Staff in both elementary and secondary schools will also wear masks while in high traffic areas, and any time they are outside of the classroom or learning group and they cannot physically distance from others.

VSB says mask use and hygiene will be regularly reviewed in schools and there will be frequent reminders for staff and students about physical distancing practices, respiratory etiquette and the need to stay home if they are sick.

School windows will be open when possible and HVAC systems will be set to increase the intake of outside air and to maximize air exchange in classrooms.