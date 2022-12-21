Here are the Vancouver Public Library's most-borrowed books of 2022

If you are in need of a read for your next book club, or have made a New Year's resolution to up your literary game, then a list of the most borrowed books at the Vancouver Public Library (VPL) is a good place to start.

The annual reveal is actually three lists of the top 10 borrowed books for adults, teens and kids. This year, the themes of the books are varied and likely reflective of happenings in the world and in pop culture.

For the second year in a row, an Indigenous writer has clinched the number one spot among adult borrowers. (Thomas King topped the list last year with his novel Indians on Vacation).

In 2022, those honours go to Robin Wall Kimmerer, scientist and member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation, for her non-fiction work Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plant.

"It's been a runaway hit," said Inness Campbell, manager of collections and technical services at VPL.

Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plant by Robin Wall Kimmerer took the top spot on the list of the most borrowed adult books at the Vancouver Public Library in 2022. (Dale Kakkak, Milkweed Editions)

Campbell said the audio version is read by Kimmerer and is an "incredible" listen. She also noted that the book was recently adapted into a young adult version by award-winning Indigenous author Monique Gray Smith who is based in Victoria, B.C.

"I would not be a little surprised to see it next year on my young adult list," said Campbell.

Indigenous content is already among the most borrowed teen reads this year, with The Marrow Thieves, Firekeeper's Daughter sitting high at number two and three respectively.

Also charting among young readers is Campbell's recommended read Iron Widow, a futuristic sci-fi book written by Simon Fraser University graduate Xiran Jay Zhao.

"It is book one and there's a book two coming later this year, so I'm very excited about that," said Campbell.

Iron Widow is a YA novel by Xiran Jay Zhao who graduated from Simon Fraser University. (Penguin Teen)

In the number one spot on the young-adult list is A Court of Thorns and Roses, the first book in a fantasy series by Sarah J. Mass. Published in 2015, it was announced last year that the series is being adapted for the screen, to be streamed on Hulu.

And what appears on screen appears to influence what people are reading as well.

In the wake of the blockbuster film adaptation of Dune, Frank Herbert's novel cracked the list.

Authors Liane Moriarty and Sally Rooney also have books among the most borrowed and both have had adaptations of previous works draw big audiences on streaming sites. Moriarty wrote Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers, and Rooney is of Normal People fame.

What didn't chart well this year were books about people in office and policymakers.

"We're seeing a bit of a drop-off in political books," said Campbell, noting that only a political mystery novel co-written by Hillary Clinton and Canadian author Louise Penny made the lists.

State of Terror is a novel by Louise Penny, left, and Hillary Clinton, right. (Jean-Francois Berube, Simon & Schuster, Joe McNally)

During a year that included an ongoing pandemic, climate change-related disasters and a general election, maybe Vancouver readers were looking for escapism in 2022.

If that's the case, then the titles below could be your next possible read.

Top 10 borrowed adult books

Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants by Robin Wall Kimmerer The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones by James Clear Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty Dune by Frank Herbert Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney The Midnight Library by Matt Haig The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett State of Terror by Hillary Clinton and Louise Penny

Top 10 borrowed young adult books

A Court of Thorns and Roses: A Court of Thorns and Roses Series, Book 1 by Sarah J. Maas The Marrow Thieves by Cherie Dimaline Firekeeper's Daughter by Angeline Boulley Six of Crows: Dregs Series, Book 1 by Leigh Bardugo Iron Widow: Iron Widow Series, Book 1 by Xiran Jay Zhao The Inheritance Games by Jennifer Lynn Barnes Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (A Hunger Games Novel) by Suzanne Collins One of Us is Lying by Karen M. McManus They Both Die at the End by Adam Silvera Shadow and Bone: The Grisha Trilogy, Book 1 by Leigh Bardugo

Top 10 borrowed children's books