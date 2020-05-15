Select Vancouver Public Library branches open again for readers after COVID-19 closures

Vancouver book lovers can now return to five public library branches to browse for summer reading material after the branches were temporarily closed to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The Vancouver Public Library's Central Branch, Kitsilano, Renfrew and South Hill branches opened their doors again July 14, as takeout services were expanded to five locations throughout the city.

"The library is nothing without the public in our spaces; it's really what we are all about," chief librarian Christina de Castell said Tuesday on The Early Edition.

De Castell said when readers return to the library, they will see arrows indicating traffic flow in areas where physical distancing is a challenge.

She also said enhanced cleaning is happening at the branches and all returned books and other materials will be quarantined for 72 hours before being reshelved.

"We are confident that is what's needed to keep everyone safe," said de Castell.

Appointment-only takeout service for library materials will be available Tuesday to Saturday at the Champlain Heights, Dunbar, Firehall, Hastings and Kensington branches that have yet to reopen.

De Castell said takeout services will expand throughout the summer, with the goal of seeing all branches reopen in September.

Across Metro Vancouver, other municipal libraries have begun to resume limited in-person services.

These include: West Vancouver Memorial Library, North Vancouver City Library, North Vancouver District Public Library (all branches), Burnaby Public Library (all branches), Coquitlam Public Library (City Centre and Poirier branches).

At this time, Fraser Valley Regional Library, Richmond Public Library and Surrey Library branches remain closed, but patrons can look online for information about digital and takeout services.