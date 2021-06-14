Book it! The Vancouver Public Library is forgiving fines over next 2 weeks
Cards suspended for any reason will be reactivated, say VPL officials
The Vancouver Public Library says any and all fines for overdue or lost borrowed materials will be forgiven over the next couple of weeks.
In a statement Monday, the VPL said it will clear outstanding fines and reactivate library cards for any reason, for everyone during its two-week long fine forgiveness event running from June 14 to 27.
The library says it's part of its commitment to make knowledge accessible to everyone.
"Fines create negative experiences for both our community and staff, and discourage individuals and families from using the library," it said.
It also acknowledged that library fines disproportionately affect those facing economic barriers, and that blocked cardholders tend to live in some of Vancouver's lowest income neighbourhoods.
VPL cardholders can clear fines from the record by visiting any local VPL branch in person, by going online here, or by phoning 604-331-3670.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?