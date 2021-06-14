Book it! The Vancouver Public Library is forgiving fines over next 2 weeks

The Vancouver Public Library says any and all fines for overdue or lost borrowed materials will be forgiven over the next couple of weeks.

In a statement Monday, the VPL said it will clear outstanding fines and reactivate library cards for any reason, for everyone during its two-week long fine forgiveness event running from June 14 to 27.

The library says it's part of its commitment to make knowledge accessible to everyone.

"Fines create negative experiences for both our community and staff, and discourage individuals and families from using the library," it said.

It also acknowledged that library fines disproportionately affect those facing economic barriers, and that blocked cardholders tend to live in some of Vancouver's lowest income neighbourhoods.

VPL cardholders can clear fines from the record by visiting any local VPL branch in person, by going online here, or by phoning 604-331-3670.