Vancouver police ask Pacific Centre groping victim to come forward

Vancouver police are looking to speak with a woman who witnesses say was sexually assaulted by a man at Pacific Centre mall last week.

In a statement, police say an employee working at the mall witnessed a man approach a woman from behind and grope her buttocks on Aug. 27 at around 5 p.m.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene but mall security was able to follow him while calling 911. Later on, police located him on a bus near Hastings and Abbott streets.

"Our officers have identified a suspect, but need to speak to the woman who was sexually assaulted to gather more information for Crown counsel to lay a charge," said Const. Tania Visintin in the release.

She says the suspect was taken to jail, but later released pending further investigation into the incident.

"From speaking to mall patrons, we believe the assault took place near the escalator by American Eagle," adds Visintin.

"We understand this would be a frightening experience. We are asking her to come forward and speak to investigators."

Anyone with information is asked to call VPD investigators.