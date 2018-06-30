Charges possible in VPD vehicle collision that injured 2 pedestrians

Two Vancouver police officers could be facing charges related to a crash between VPD vehicles that injured two pedestrians last year.

The B.C. Independent Investigations Office says it will be forwarding a review of the crash investigation to the B.C. Prosecution Service "for consideration of charges in relation to the drivers of both police vehicles."

The collision happened in downtown Vancouver on June 29, 2018, at the intersection of Howe Street and Smithe Street.

Two female pedestrians in their 30s and three police officers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At the time, Vancouver police said the collision and injuries happened while the two marked vehicles were responding to an emergency call with lights and sirens on.

In approving charges, the B.C. Prosecution Service must be satisfied there is a substantial likelihood of conviction based on the evidence gathered by the IIO and that the prosecution is in the public interest.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.