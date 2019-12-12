Vancouver police say they are doing the best they can to keep people safe at city intersections, following the release of data by ICBC highlighting the most dangerous roads for pedestrians in the city.

"We can't be at every intersection," said Const. Tania Visintin on CBC's The Early Edition, pointing people to the resources the Vancouver Police Department has online where they can read up about how to keep themselves safe.

Darkness and wet weather at this time of year in particular can make it more dangerous for pedestrians and Visintin said while there are plans for seasonal road blocks to nab impaired drivers, there are no plans to increase enforcement "specific to pedestrians" at intersections where poor driver behaviour can be fatal.

"Everybody just needs to slow down and really be cognisant of each other and know that police are out there and we will take action when we do see it," Visintin told The Early Edition host Stephen Quinn.

The most dangerous place in the province to cross on foot, according to ICBC data from 2013 to 2017, is the intersection at Main and East Hastings streets, where 35 collisions in that time resulted in injury or fatality.

There are 17 other crossings in the city where 10 or more crashes occurred during that time frame.

Experts say action must be taken to improve road safety at dangerous intersections before more lives are lost.

'Our job is to keep everyone on the road safe,' says VPD Constable Tania Visintin, pictured in front of the Vancouver Police Department on Cambie Street. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Visintin said police are trying to keep everyone on the road safe and will crack down when they see anyone violating the rules of the road. But, she said, police do not have the manpower to be everywhere and it is up to people to educate themselves, and be aware of their surroundings, whether they are a driver, cyclist or pedestrian.

"It's a big city. We have so much on the go and we do the best we can with the resources we have," said Visintin.

Raheem Dilgir, director of the Canadian Association of Road Safety Professionals, says enforcement could be expanded but automated methods can help make crossings safer.

"Safety cameras that are in place at many intersections in Metro Vancouver are intended to do just that," said Dilgir on The Early Edition.

"Given the fact that police resources are limited, I think our reliance on these automated methods will likely increase."

A car speeds through an intersection in Vancouver on Dec. 4, 2019. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

