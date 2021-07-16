2 men, young offender charged with human trafficking of underaged girls, says Vancouver police

The Vancouver Police Department says two men and a young offender have been charged with human trafficking after a two year probe into the sexual exploitation and victimization of underaged girls.

Elkan Vyzigiro, 23, who police say goes by the nickname Lavish or LK and Meaz Nour-Eldin, known as Streets and also 23, were charged with trafficking a person under 18 years-old. A third person, who police describe as a man and a young offender, was also charged, but not identified because of their age.

Police said the trio were also charged with material benefit in relation to the operation.

Constable Tania Visintin said the investigation was launched in 2019 after tips led police to believe that underaged girls had been trafficked for months.

Police did not specify when, where, or how the victims were exploited. They also did not reveal the number of victims and their ages.

Constable Tania Visintin says detectives believe the operation used a diverse range of ways to recruit victims.

"It happened online, it happened in person. It pretty much happened anywhere you could think of," said Visintin. "Any which way was possible for these young girls to be recruited."

Other victims

Police have released images of the two men charged and named in hopes that other victims or people with information will come forward to investigators.

"If they've been around these men, if they know who these men are or if they've been in a horrific situation, please call us," said Visintin.

Anyone with information is asked to call 604-717-0603 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 for those who wish to remain anonymous.