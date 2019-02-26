VPD taskforce investigation leads to arrests and charges of gang members

Vancouver police have announced arrests and charges against four men in an operation targeting gang activity called Project Territory.

All four men, Moeen Khan of Surrey, 22, Pashminder Boparai of Abbotsford, 30, Mustapha Ali of Ottawa, 28, and Nobin Malonga-Massamba of Ottawa, 23, have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Ali and Malonga-Massamba, who are in custody, also face charges related to firearms offences.

Khan and Boparai are currently at large and wanted on Canada-wide warrants.

Police won't comment on the target's identity but say it's believed to be someone engaged in the gang lifestyle.

"These arrests represent the success of ongoing partnerships and co-operation at a national level, including the Ottawa Police Service, to combat this serious public safety issue," said VPD Superintendent Mike Porteous.

"It sends a message that not only are they fluid and able to cross boundaries to try and evade us, that the police are also fluid and were able to respond to that and work together collaboratively to combat these types of issues," said team commander Insp. Lisa Byrne.

Police display several items seized in August 2018, as part of Task Force Tourniquet. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Project Territory is a part of Task Force Tourniquet, a multi-agency initiative created by the VPD in March 2017 in response to increasing gang violence in the Lower Mainland.

Police say the task force has resulted in 209 charges against 38 people, the seizure of more than 170 firearms, more than 10 kilograms of fentanyl, 40 kilograms of heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine and more than $2 million in cash, jewelry and high end vehicles.

Anyone who sees or has information about the whereabouts of Moeen Khan or Pashminder Boparai is asked to call 911, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.