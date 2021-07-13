Taser, bean bag gun needed to stop man linked to sword attack in Vancouver, police say

Two people have been treated in hospital for life-threatening injuries in an incident Vancouver police say started with one man attacking another with a sword.

A statement from police says officers responded on Monday to reports that a man with a sword was assaulting another man outside a Vancouver apartment building.

Police say the 29-year-old suspect jumped in front of a car as officers arrived, smashed the vehicle's window and continued to run through traffic.

He was eventually taken into custody after officers fired rounds from a beanbag gun and a Taser.

Police say the suspect was severely injured during an initial fight with the 59-year-old victim and both men, who are known to each other, were treated in hospital.

They say the independent office that examines all cases of police-involved injury or death was also notified but won't be investigating.

"Our officers believed the suspect had committed a violent assault and was trying to harm himself,'' Sgt. Steve Addison says in the statement.

No charges have been laid.