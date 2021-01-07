Vancouver police looking for suspect in Downtown Eastside stabbing

The Vancouver Police Department has released surveillance footage of an altercation on East Hastings Street early Tuesday morning that left a man with non-life-threatening stab wounds.

The incident happened at about 2 a.m. Tuesday in front of the Astoria Hotel on Hastings Street near Hawks Avenue.

The surveillance video shows two men hanging onto each other as they fight on the sidewalk. One of the men — identified by police as the suspect — is seen holding a knife. A witness rushes toward them before pausing cautiously.

Warning: Video shows violent altercation

"We want to speak with the other person involved and anyone else who may have seen this altercation take place," said VPD Const. Tania Visintin.

Visintin said in a written statement that a 47-year-old man was stabbed by the suspect, who walked away to the west on Hastings Street. The stabbing victim was taken to hospital.

Police described the suspect as:

Around five feet, ten inches tall (178 cm).

Thin build.

Wearing black rain jacket, black sweat pants and a grey baseball hat at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 604-717-4022.