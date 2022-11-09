VPD to unveil report on cost of 'social safety net' in Vancouver

A report commissioned by the Vancouver Police Department into the cost of what the report's authors call the "social safety net" in Vancouver is expected to be released by the VPD Wednesday morning.

A leaked copy of some report highlights, which has been obtained by CBC News, shows the authors estimate the cost to be $5 billion per year or $7,200 per year for each resident.

It's not clear from the handful of pages included in the highlights which costs are considered to be part of a social safety net, but it does seem to indicate that the entire police force budget is included, making up six per cent of the $5 billion estimate.

Definitions of a social safety net vary, but law enforcement is generally not understood to be part of it.

The report, which was first reported on by Global News, was written by a company called HelpSeeker Technologies, which according to its website, develops "data-driven digital solutions" for the social sector.

"In our continued effort to enhance public safety, improve quality of life and understand our role in the social safety net, the VPD engaged HelpSeeker Technologies in August 2021 to examine funding sources and measure outcomes for a variety of social services that provide supports throughout the city," said a VPD spokesperson in a written statement.

Though many of the highlights in the pages of the report that have been obtained by CBC News focus on the Downtown Eastside neighbourhood, the report is believed to be an attempt to account for the entire city of Vancouver. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

The City of Vancouver confirmed on Tuesday that neither city council nor city administration requested the report be commissioned or directed the VPD to commission it.

"Given the City was not offered an opportunity to provide inputs toward the report's drafting or to review its findings, it would not be appropriate to comment on the report at this time until City staff have had an opportunity to review and validate its findings," said a spokesperson with the city.

Accuracy questioned

Among the pages included in the leaked highlights are the costs of three major service providers in Vancouver, including the Portland Hotel Society (PHS), RainCity Housing and Support Society, and Atira Women's Resource Society. Combined, their total operating expenses add up to nearly $160 million.

"This report just doesn't seem that useful to me," said Janice Abbott, CEO of Atira, which has listed operating expenses of nearly $55 million in the report. "We don't know what's in that $5 billion."

According to Abbott, the report includes a significantly inaccurate number with regard to her organization. The report said Atira manages about 800 housing units, but Abbott said the correct number is much higher: 2,742.

"So if they get something basic like that wrong, I wonder what else is inaccurate in the report," said Abbott, who also wondered why the police department had commissioned the report in apparent secrecy.

"I'm not sure how it advances the conversation about solutions," she said.

The VPD, along with representatives of HelpSeeker Technologies, is expected to hold a news conference Wednesday at 11 a.m.