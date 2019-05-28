Skip to Main Content
Car with baby inside targeted in South Vancouver daylight shooting
British Columbia·New

Car with baby inside targeted in South Vancouver daylight shooting

Vancouver police want to speak with anyone who may have witnessed a man shooting at a car with a baby inside on Monday evening.

Police want to speak to witnesses of the shooting

CBC News ·
Police say they believe the shooting was targeted and are looking for witnesses. (Doug Kerr/CBC)

Vancouver police want to speak with anyone who may have witnessed a man shooting at a car with a baby inside in South Vancouver on Monday. 

VPD responded to calls of shots fired in the River District at about 5 p.m.

Neither the infant nor the two adults in the car were physically injured.

The shooter, described as a South Asian male in his twenties, was one of two men seen driving around the 3400 block of Sawmill Crescent.

The man reportedly got out of a vehicle and fired several shots at the victims' car as it was driving past. They continued to drive and the car was not hit by any bullets.    

The shooting is believed to be targeted, according to VPD.

Anyone with information, security video, or dashcam footage is asked to phone VPD  at 604-717-2541 or anonymously forward tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories