VPD search for vandal who has damaged almost 80 cars in Vancouver's West Side

Vancouver police are looking for a serial car vandal who has damaged at least 78 vehicles on Vancouver's West Side since the beginning of March.

Owners of the damaged vehicles reported various symbols — like a "Z," an "M" and smiling faces — etched on their cars' bodywork. Others reported soft-top roofs being slashed or car emblems stolen.

The incidents took place in the Vancouver neighbourhoods of Kitsilano, Dunbar and Kerrisdale.

The most recent occurrence — where several cars in Dunbar had their paint scratched — took place this weekend.

'No clear motive'

Const. Jason Doucette said in a release that officers have identified five separate crime sprees and located security footage of a man slashing the roof of a convertible on May 31 near West 12th Avenue and Macdonald Street.

"Other than purposely damaging these vehicles, there is no clear motive," Doucette said.

"We are working with property owners in the affected areas and are encouraging residents to report suspicious activity to 911 immediately."

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to contact investigators at 604-717-0613 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

