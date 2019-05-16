VPD releases video from 3 angles of 2 men in connection with attack on senior

Investigators with the Vancouver Police Department have released video from three security cameras showing two men watching a senior withdrawing money from a payday loan centre.

The senior was later attacked and robbed.

Police say the 77-year-old man was followed into the loan centre three blocks north of the Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain station on April 28 where he was observed withdrawing several hundred dollars in cash.

The senior was then allegedly followed into a grocery store where police say his assailants pretended to shop before following him out the door and knocking him to the ground.

Police say the attackers ran away with the senior's wallet, cash and identification.

"This appears to be a violent and targeted attack on a vulnerable member of our community," said Const. Steve Addison with the VPD.

2 men watch senior withdraw cash

Investigators are requesting assistance from the public to identify the suspects. 0:51

"We would like the people responsible for this crime to do the right thing and turn themselves in."

The senior suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-717-2541. Anonymous reports can be made to 1-800-222-8477.