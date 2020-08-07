3 VPD officers have COVID-19 after breaking up party, tweets union president

Three Vancouver Police officers have tested positive for COVID-19, something that Vancouver Police Union president Ralph Kaisers says is a direct result of having to break up a large party.

CBC has reached out to VPD for more details.

Please party responsibly. 2 entire patrol teams of VPD members are off in isolation because of an out of control 100+ person party they had to respond to. 3 members have now tested positive —@rkaisers

On Thursday, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix specifically addressed people hosting and attending large, private parties during the pandemic saying "enough."

"The goal of public health isn't to ruin anybody's summer or limit their chance to party," Dix said. "That's the work of COVID-19. COVID-19 changes everything for all of us."

There are over 1,500 British Columbians in self-isolation due to exposure to COVID-19. Nearly 400 of those came into contact with a cluster of people who attended parties in the Lower Mainland.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday that at least 45 COVID-19 infections are associated with the group.