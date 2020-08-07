Skip to Main Content
3 VPD officers have COVID-19 after breaking up party, tweets union president
British Columbia

On Thursday, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix specifically addressed those hosting and attending large, private parties during the pandemic saying "enough."

Nearly 400 people associated with parties in the Lower Mainland are currently in self-isolation

Three Vancouver Police officers have tested positive for COVID-19 after breaking up a large party, says Police Union President Ralph Kaisers. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Three Vancouver Police officers have tested positive for COVID-19, something that Vancouver Police Union president Ralph Kaisers says is a direct result of having to break up a large party. 

CBC has reached out to VPD for more details.

"The goal of public health isn't to ruin anybody's summer or limit their chance to party," Dix said. "That's the work of COVID-19. COVID-19 changes everything for all of us."

There are over 1,500 British Columbians in self-isolation due to exposure to COVID-19. Nearly 400 of those came into contact with a cluster of people who attended parties in the Lower Mainland.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday that at least 45 COVID-19 infections are associated with the group. 

