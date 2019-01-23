COMING UP LIVE
Vancouver police to address media on operation targeting sexual predators
Deputy Chief Const. Laurence Rankin is scheduled to speak from the department's headquarters at 10:30 a.m. PT.
Deputy Chief Const. Laurence Rankin scheduled to speak at 10:30 a.m. PT
Vancouver police are set to make an announcement this morning about an operation targeting people who are believed to have been willing to pay youth for sex acts.
