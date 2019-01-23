Skip to Main Content
Vancouver police to address media on operation targeting sexual predators
COMING UP LIVE

Vancouver police to address media on operation targeting sexual predators

Deputy Chief Const. Laurence Rankin is scheduled to speak from the department's headquarters at 10:30 a.m. PT.

Deputy Chief Const. Laurence Rankin scheduled to speak at 10:30 a.m. PT

CBC News ·
Vancouver police conduct news conference on an operation targeting people who were willing to pay teens for sex acts 0:00

Vancouver police are set to make an announcement this morning about an operation targeting people who are believed to have been willing to pay youth for sex acts.

Deputy Chief Const. Laurence Rankin is scheduled to speak from the department's headquarters at 10:30 a.m. PT.

CBC News will carry the news conference live.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us