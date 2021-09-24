3 Vancouver police officers facing criminal charges in connection with 2017 arrest of cyclist without helmet

Three Vancouver Police officers involved in the 2017 arrest of a male cyclist who sustained serious injuries are now facing criminal charges, according to the B.C. Crown Prosecution Service.

In a statement Friday, the Crown said charges of assault and assault causing bodily harm were sworn against the three on Sept. 23, in Vancouver Provincial Court.

VPD Const. Brandon Blue faces one charge of assault causing bodily harm, alongside constables Beau Spencer and Gregory Jackson, who each face a charge of assault in connection with the incident, it said.

In an earlier statement, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. said the cyclist was injured May 24, when he attempted to get away after police stopped him for riding without a helmet, lights or reflectors near the Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain station.

The IIOBC, which began investigating the incident more than two years ago, said the cyclist sustained serious injuries that night, but declined to describe them, saying the matter was before Crown counsel.

Charges delayed

In the statement, Crown wrote that the process of laying charges was significantly delayed in this case due to the "complexity of the issues" and the sheer volume of information disclosed.

The three officers will make their first appearance in a Vancouver Provincial courtroom on Oct. 25, this year.

Prosecutors said they would not be releasing any further information as the matter is now before the courts.