Vancouver police officers bitten and punched in violent West End arrest

Vancouver Police say two female officers were bitten and punched in a violent assault as they tried to arrest a man Wednesday evening.

Police were called around 5:00 p.m. PT to the area of Pacific and Thurlow streets in the city's West End by witnesses who saw a man yelling and acting erratically.

The officers were assaulted as they tried to take the Vancouver man into custody. The suspect also tried to take a gun from one of the officer's holsters, according to police.

"This violent incident highlights the unpredictable nature of our job and the dangers police officers face day in, day out," said police spokesperson Const. Steve Addison.

One officer suffered an arm injury and scratches to her face and head when the 50-year-old suspect tried to take her gun.

The other officer had cuts and scratches to her face and body, and had a finger bitten.

"These officers put themselves in harm's way to protect the public and keep the city safe," said Addison.

Suspect tasered

When a bystander tried to intervene in the assault, the suspect fled but was tasered a short time later by other officers who pursued the man on foot.

The injured officers were treated in hospital and released.

The suspect was taken to hospital and assessed for injuries before he was taken to jail.

Police are recommending criminal charges.