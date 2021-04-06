VPD officer faces several charges in connection with arrest of suspected shoplifter

A Vancouver police officer is facing several charges in connection with the arrest of a shoplifting suspect, according to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Two charges of assault with a weapon, one charge of attempting to obstruct justice, and one count of dangerous driving have been approved against Vancouver police Const. Jonathan Kempton.

In a statement, the prosecution service said the incident happened in Vancouver on May 19, 2019.

Kempton's first appearance is scheduled for May 4 in Vancouver Provincial Court.

The service says it will not be speaking further at this time because the matter is before the courts.