VPD officer could face charges for collision with pedestrian while driving unmarked SUV

A Vancouver police officer who struck and seriously injured a pedestrian while driving an unmarked SUV could face charges, according to B.C.'s police watchdog agency.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) has completed its review of the incident, which happened Jan. 6 at around 9:30 p.m. PT at Knight Street and East 20th Avenue.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital in serious condition. The officer was on duty at the time.

According to a statement from IIO, the watchdog's chief civilian director, Ron MacDonald, has completed his review of the incident. That report has been forwarded to the B.C. Prosecution Service to consider charging the officer.

The Crown will now determine if IIO gathered enough evidence and that it is in the public interest to prosecute.

The name of the officer has not been released.