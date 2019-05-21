VPD officer charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm

A Vancouver Police officer is facing a single charge of dangerous driving causing bodily harm after he collided with a cyclist last year while driving a VPD vehicle.

The B.C. Prosecution Service announced the charge against Const. Luke Bokenfohr less than a week after the Independent Investigations Office submitted a report on the incident to Crown counsel.

The charge relates to a May 18, 2018 accident in which a VPD cruiser hit a female cyclist at the intersection of West 46th Avenue and Oak Street.

According to the IIO, the cyclist was taken to hospital with what was originally believed to be minor injuries.

However, two weeks later, the IIO received notification from the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner of B.C. that the injuries were more severe and constituted serious harm.

Bokenfohr is scheduled to appear in Vancouver provincial court on June 4.