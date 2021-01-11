Vancouver police officer facing theft, breach of trust and drug charges

A Vancouver police officer has been charged with theft, breach of trust and possession of a controlled substance related to on-duty conduct, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Const. Neil Logan is also facing additional charges of theft and possession of a controlled substance unrelated to his job.

An associate of Logan's, Surrey, B.C., resident Dilpreet Kooner, 20, has also been charged with four counts of drug trafficking after a related investigation was launched.

Logan has been suspended by the VPD and is no longer an active member.

The head of the VPD Investigation Division said it began investigating Logan's on-duty conduct in May 2020.

"Our investigation into that conduct revealed additional concerning behaviour and criminal activity by Mr. Logan," said Insp. Mike Heard.

"Police officers are held to a higher standard — as they should be — and need to be held accountable for their behaviour," said VPD Deputy Chief Const. Laurence Rankin.

Police are expected to release more information later Monday.

Logan is one of two VPD officers accused of using excessive force to improperly enter a home in March 2016.

Those allegations are the subject of a public hearing before B.C.'s Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC).

The OPCC has also ordered a retired judge to review the VPD's disciplinary proceedings around a second incident of alleged discreditable conduct by Logan.

In 2017, Logan's ex-girlfriend, Alyssa LeBlevec, filed a complaint against him after she says he drunkenly smashed the windshield of the car she was driving, struck her in the face at least three times and held her against her will in their motel room in Seaside, Ore.