Vancouver Police Department fires officer who beat up ex-girlfriend during vacation

A police officer facing multiple criminal charges and multiple misconduct findings related to violence has been fired by the Vancouver Police Department.

A VPD spokesperson confirmed Friday that Const. Neil Logan has been dismissed, following a decision from the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC).

On Thursday, retired judge Brian Neal wrote that Logan must be fired for the drunken, hours-long assault of an ex-girlfriend during a vacation to the U.S. in 2017.

Neal said there was a real risk of further misconduct for the officer, and little chance for rehabilitation because of Logan's "enduring denial of his assaultive misconduct and complete lack of remorse."

Logan's ex-girlfriend, Alyssa LeBlevec, filed a complaint against Logan after he drunkenly smashed the windshield of the car she was driving, struck her in the face multiple times and held her against her will in their motel room in Seaside, Ore., according to OPCC documents.

Neal was asked to conduct a review of the case last year after Police Complaint Commissioner Clayton Pecknold rejected the findings of the VPD's professional standards section , which had investigated the incident but only substantiated LeBlevec's evidence about the broken windshield.

The internal VPD investigation had ended with a recommendation that Logan be suspended for just six days without pay.

'A pattern of abuse and control'

That decision lies in stark contrast to Neal's findings.

In his decision, Neal said Logan consistently minimized his actions, and falsely characterized his behaviour on the night in question as "measured, calm and defensive."

In reality, Logan's actions showed a complete lack of control and were "extremely serious," according to the retired judge.

"It was serious because it clearly involved violence and trauma inflicted on an intimate partner of the member in circumstances where she was extremely vulnerable. The assaults took place over an extended period of time and reflected a pattern of abuse and control that left the complainant with limited options to protect herself," Neal wrote.

The incident left LeBlevec with "significant emotional trauma ... which appears to endure to this day," the order says.

Neal's order came just days after another retired judge, Carol Baird Ellan, issued a disciplinary decision in a separate misconduct case involving Logan . In that case, Logan was found to have abused his authority by using unnecessary force when he and another officer entered a family home in 2016 without the proper authority.

Resident Vladimir Tchaikoun was seriously injured during a violent struggle with Logan's partner, Const. Eric Ludeman, and when Tchaikoun's wife and adult son tried to intervene, they were "subjected to blows" by Logan, according to Baird Ellan's decision.

She ordered Logan to be suspended for eight days and for Ludeman to be demoted.

Logan awaits trial in 2 criminal matters

Meanwhile, Logan also faces criminal charges in connection with two separate sets of allegations.

He's charged with two counts of assault and two counts of uttering threats in connection with an alleged incident in Surrey in March 2014.

He's also charged with theft, breach of trust and drug-related offences for what a VPD spokesperson has described as a "workplace incident." Twenty-year-old Dilpreet Kooner of Surrey — described as an associate of Logan's — is also charged with four counts of drug trafficking after a related investigation was launched.

Both criminal cases have yet to go to trial.

Logan joined the Vancouver Police Department in April 2009 after spending two years with the Edmonton Police Service.