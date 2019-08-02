Vancouver police are searching for a high-risk sex offender who failed to return to his halfway house Thursday.

Dale Rolland Alexander, 47, is a two-time federal offender who served a sentence for sexual assault, kidnapping and uttering threats, police say. When he was released, he was issued a long-term supervision order that requires him to live at a halfway house.

Alexander is unlawfully at large and wanted Canada-wide for breaching his long-term supervision order, according to police.

Alexander is described as Metis, about five feet, 10 inches tall, and 175 pounds. He has blue eyes, wears glasses and has a shaved head.

He was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeved shirt, black track pants, grey runners, and was carrying a grey backpack.

Vancouver police ask anyone who sees Alexander, or has information about his whereabouts, to call 9-1-1 immediately.