Fake pipe bombs found at supervised injection site in Vancouver

Police are investigating after two fake pipe bombs were discovered at a supervised injection site in Vancouver.

Cleaning staff at the Insite facility on Pender and Abbott streets found what appeared to be two bombs inside toilets on Oct. 16, the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) said in a statement Wednesday.

At the time, staff recognized the items as imitation bombs but called in police to remove them, the statement said.

The VPD's bomb technician attended and safely destroyed the devices.

No suspects have been found, VPD Const. Tania Visintin said.

"We don't want to instill fear, but we want the public to be vigilant," Visintin said. "If you see something suspicious, please call police. Don't handle the suspicious object yourself."

Police were called to investigate an additional three bomb threat calls last week, the force said.

They included a report of a bomb threat emailed to a cybersecurity company near Homer and Robson streets on on Oct. 17, which turned out to be a hoax, Visintin said.

She said police take every reported threat seriously.

Officers were also called to investigate an unknown device that washed up on shore near the Kitsilano Yacht Club and a porta-potty that had caught fire in Andy Livingston Park.