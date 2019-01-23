VPD investigating after car spotted 'doing many, many donuts' in Vanier Park

The Vancouver Police Department says it's on the lookout for those responsible for recklessly driving a SUV onto the wet sod of Vanier Park in Kitsilano, tearing ridges into the grass.

Constable Jason Doucette said police received a call around 2:30 a.m. PT on Sunday of a dark SUV on the grass "doing many, many donuts and wrecking the grass" in the park.

"We had officers attend right away," said Doucette. "They were close by. When they got to the mouth of the parking lot, they could see the dark-coloured SUV in the parking lot."

At that point, the driver of the SUV did a U-turn and sped out of the area, toward the Maritime Museum and fled, said police.

"We didn't pursue them. It's not something the Vancouver Police would pursue a vehicle for," Doucette said. "It was very irresponsible behaviour."

Tough to estimate damage

Howard Normann, the director of parks with the Vancouver Park Board, says "it's tough to judge" how much damage the vandals caused.

"I mean the vehicle sunk in with its tires and you can imagine you know, four to six inches," Normann said. "That is not the easiest to get out of the ground ... so there'll be some considerable work that needs to take place."

While the park isn't used as a sports field, Normann says it's still a high-use park.

Vanier Park, located in the neighbourhood of Kitsilano, is popular for its great views. (Christer Waara/CBC)

"We have people that just enjoy that facility for a walk about because it's such an amazing view of the city. It's actually one of her really busy parks," he said. "People will be extremely disappointed."

The park is currently accessible from the road — something Normann says he can't imagine will change in the future.

"I couldn't imagine trying to fence off all our parks that would be awful to try to do that," he said. "We just hope people would be a little more respectful and just not do it."

Police are working to narrow the description of the car. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact VPD.