Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia

Vancouver police investigate city's 13th homicide of the year

Vancouver police say they are investigating the homicide of a 30-year-old Burnaby man.

Police believe the incident was not random and there is no threat to the public 

Vincent Papequash · CBC News ·
A still image from security footage of a man entering through the pay gate at a SkyTrain station.
Vancouver police released a photo of Kevin Liew taken at a Burnaby SkyTrain station on Nov. 14, 2022. (Submitted by Vancouver Police Department)

Vancouver police say they are investigating the homicide of a 30-year-old Burnaby man.

Police say Kevin Liew was found injured outside Burnaby Hospital on Nov. 17. Due to the seriousness of his injuries, he was taken to New Westminster's Royal Columbian Hospital where he died on Monday, according to police.

Vancouver police say their investigation led them to an abandoned residence near East 8th Avenue and Renfrew Street, and they believe the offence occurred in the area.

Police have released a photo of Liew taken at a Burnaby SkyTrain station on Nov. 14. 

Police believe the incident was not random and there is no threat to the public. 

No charges have been laid and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

The death marks the city's 13th homicide of 2022. There were 18 homicides in Vancouver last year and 21 homicides in 2020

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vincent Papequash

Associate Producer

Vincent Papequash is an Associate Producer at CBC Vancouver. Born and raised in Edmonton, Alberta, he graduated from NAIT in 2020. You can reach him at vincent.papequash@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Related Stories

    now