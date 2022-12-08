Vancouver police investigate city's 13th homicide of the year

Vancouver police say they are investigating the homicide of a 30-year-old Burnaby man.

Police say Kevin Liew was found injured outside Burnaby Hospital on Nov. 17. Due to the seriousness of his injuries, he was taken to New Westminster's Royal Columbian Hospital where he died on Monday, according to police.

Vancouver police say their investigation led them to an abandoned residence near East 8th Avenue and Renfrew Street, and they believe the offence occurred in the area.

Police have released a photo of Liew taken at a Burnaby SkyTrain station on Nov. 14.

Police believe the incident was not random and there is no threat to the public.

No charges have been laid and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

The death marks the city's 13th homicide of 2022. There were 18 homicides in Vancouver last year and 21 homicides in 2020.