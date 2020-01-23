Vancouver police identify man found dead in cinema parking lot

Vancouver police have now identified a man who was found dead in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Marine Gateway Cineplex on Saturday night.

Richmond, B.C., resident Mathieu Flynn, 31, was the victim of foul play, police said Thursday. So far no arrests have been made, but the Vancouver Police Department believe someone might have information that could help the investigation.

"This incident happened in a very public, busy area," said Const. Tania Visintin.

"We believe several people may have video from their vehicle or information that could help detectives solve this homicide."

Officers were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. Saturday after someone walking through the parking lot of the cinema, near Southwest Marine Drive and Cambie Street, spotted the body.

Anyone with information or dashcam video from inside the parking garage at 452 SW Marine Dr. between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Saturday is asked to call homicide detectives at 604-717-2500.