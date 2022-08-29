Vancouver police identify suspects in Pride Week assault

Vancouver police say they have identified all of the people suspected to have participated in an assault that took place during Pride Week, July 27-Aug. 3.

The assault occurred at a convenience store near Commercial Drive and East 10th Avenue on July 31.

Police say a 42-year-old man had stopped to buy a slushie after attending Pride events downtown. Following a brief verbal confrontation between the man and another person waiting in line, the victim was jumped by three men after leaving the store.

The VPD released video of the attack over the weekend and asked the public for help identifying the suspects.

"We believe this incident to be motivated by hate," said Const. Tania Visintin at the time. "And we're asking anyone who recognizes the people in this video to contact our investigators."

In a statement issued Monday, Const. Jason Doucette said VPD investigators began receiving tips from the public "as soon as the video was released." In particular, Doucette said a family member of one of the suspects identified the youth.

"We are confident that all of the suspects have been identified," said Doucette. "And will be held accountable for their role in the attack.

According to VPD, the investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made. Anyone with further information about the attack or dashcam video is asked to contact VPD at 604-717-9209 or email hate.crimes@vpd.ca.