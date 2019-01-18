Skip to Main Content
Police ask for help after hit-and-run leaves woman clinging to life
New

Police ask for help after hit-and-run leaves woman clinging to life

VPD say evidence at the crash scene points to the suspect vehicle being a BMW SUV that will have obvious front damage and missing grille.

VPD say evidence at the scene points to a BMW SUV that will have obvious front damage and missing grille

CBC News ·
Vancouver police are asking for the public's help after a speeding vehicle drove through the red light at a pedestrian crosswalk on East 41st Avenue and hit the woman, before driving off toward Victoria Drive. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Police are asking for the public's help after a 53-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries in an eary morning hit-and-run in East Vancouver.

Just before 1:30 a.m. PT, the  woman and her husband were crossing East 41st Avenue at Commercial Street in a marked crosswalk, and in compliance with the pedestrian light, when a speeding vehicle drove through the red light and hit the woman before driving off towards Victoria Drive. 

The driver did not stop or call for help. 

The woman was taken to hospital. Her husband was not physically harmed. 

The Vancouver Police Department's Collision Investigation Unit has collected evidence at the scene and believe the suspect vehicle is likely a BMW SUV that now has obvious front-end damage, including a missing grille.

"Based on the information collected so far, there is no doubt the driver is aware they struck someone," says Const. Jason Doucette. "We have pieces of your vehicle. Do the right thing and contact the VPD immediately."

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact investigators at 604-717-3012 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us