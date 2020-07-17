Hate-related incidents continue to occur across Vancouver at a higher rate than last year, police say.

The Vancouver Police Department said in a statement Friday that it has identified 155 hate-associated reports so far this year. That's up from 69 reports for the same period in 2019.

In May, the VPD said it opened 29 hate crime investigations that occurred in the months of March, April, and May, an almost eightfold increase compared to the same months last year.

The force released those figures "with hopes to bring more awareness to the public all while giving courage to those who fall victim of such a hurtful crime to come forward," media relation officer Const. Tania Visintin said in Friday's statement.

"We are seeing an uptick in reports coming in to police, which gives us confidence that the public is hearing our plea."

VPD investigators are currently working on 35 files which have been classified as potential hate crimes, and charges have been recommended to Crown counsel for 16 of those files.

The statement said 103 files have been concluded because there's either no suspect or no evidence to move the case forward. That doesn't eliminate the possibility that these files could be reactivated at a later date should more evidence arise, the statement added.

Since the last update in May, the VPD said it's implemented more measures to help combat hate crimes, such as using data and analytics to increase police presence in harder hit areas and forming a special hate crime project team.

There are also new reporting forms for hate incidents available in Chinese.

The VPD said anyone who is a victim of a hate crime is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.