Vancouver police officer found guilty of sexual assault in 2019 Whistler hotel room incident

A Vancouver police officer has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a female colleague in a Whistler hotel room over two years ago.

The verdict against 51-year-old Jagraj (Roger) Berar was delivered in North Vancouver provincial court on Wednesday afternoon.

Berar denied having involvement in the July 2019 assault.

Squamish RCMP said its department launched an investigation after receiving a complaint on July 19, 2019, but the incident was believed to have taken place a few days before the complaint was filed. In a statement at the time, police also said they believed the incident was isolated and involved two people who knew each other.

Berar was charged with sexual assault a few months later.

Vancouver police said Berar has been suspended with pay since the allegations came to light in 2019.

VPD spokesperson, Sgt. Steve Addison told CBC that although the criminal case has ended with a guilty verdict, there is still a Police Act investigation that will take place.

"We were shocked to learn the details in this case and we take these matters very seriously," Addison said.

"While it would be inappropriate to comment on the court's decision, the facts in the case are deeply concerning and we respect the court's decision."

A date has yet to be set for sentencing.