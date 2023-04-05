Vancouver police block East Hastings Street to begin removing encampment

Police have moved into Vancouver's Downtown Eastside on Wednesday morning as the city prepares to carry out its plan to remove a street encampment from the neighbourhood.

East Hastings Street, where people have been living in tents and make-shift structures, has been shut down at Main Street while the process begins.

In a statement, the City of Vancouver said it has requested support from the Vancouver Police Department to "bring the East Hastings encampment to a close," citing public safety and an increase of fires in the area.

According to the city, officers are on hand to protect city staff as they do their work and enforces street and traffic bylaws.

City officials, inlcuding Mayor Ken Sim, will be speaking to the media at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. CBC News is livestreaming that press conference on its website.

💥 BREAKING: <a href="https://twitter.com/VancouverPD?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VancouverPD</a> have descended upon East Hastings Street to enclose the community and begin decampment. Police vans are blocking the street from Main to Columbia. Approximately 50 constables on the ground. <a href="https://t.co/c5WdQu7cFC">pic.twitter.com/c5WdQu7cFC</a> —@VANDUpeople

The removal of the structures comes in the wake of leaked city documents that show a two-stage plan to do exactly that.

That leak raised concerns for advocates who work with people experiencing homelessness and mental health and substance use issues living in the Hastings Street encampment.

"We're going to do everything we can to make sure that they feel human after this process because it's a very dehumanizing process," said Ryan Sudds, a member of Stop the Sweeps.

Sudds said the organization has a team of legal observers that will be keeping an eye on how the removals are conducted.